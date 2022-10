Not Available

JB Smoove is a gifted writer, comedian and actor who continues to entertain audiences all over the world with his unique brand of comedy. When JB's not touring the country with his stand-up act, he's making millions laugh at home with his reoccurring roles in Everybody Hates Chris and Curb Your Enthusiasm. This hilarious extended and uncensored feature-length special includes exclusive behind-the-scenes special features and is a must-own for all stand-up fans.