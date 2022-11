Not Available

The movie pans across the story of J.C Daniel, an aspiring film maker’s dream to film the first ever Malayalam movie, Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child). Set in 1928, director Kamal ferries us through the infamous caste system and the narrow-mindedness of the people back then. The film digs through the traces of how the first silent cinema in Kerala was made and the plight of J.C Daniel who is forced to jump over the tall hurdles set by the upper class people in the society.