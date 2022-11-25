J.D. Salinger Doesn't Want to Talk

Not Available

Famous recluse J D Salinger has hidden from the world since "The Catcher in the Rye" took the world by storm. Banned in schools, and horrifically inspiring the killing of John Lennon, the book had repercussions no one could have foreseen and which seemed to drive the author further into hiding. When a young woman revealed details of an affair she had with the elderly author, when she was just a teenager, the world was given a further glimpse of the bizarre secret life of this brilliant but deeply disturbed man.