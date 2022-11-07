Jødisk liv i Norge

Not Available

What is a Jew? Is it a person who practices the Jewish religion, is it one that belongs to the Jewish people or is it both? This film examines the key aspects of the Jewish religion and doctrine, Tora and Talmud. It tells about Jewish traditions and festivals, about worship, Sabbath and on Jewish eating rules and kosher food. The film also discusses Jewish history and stories of the first Jews who came to Norway, about pogroms and anti-Semitism and how the Jewish people have managed to preserve their traditions and cultural identity over thousands of years. Norwegian Jewish youngsters tell how they feel to belong to a minority and what is important to them today as Jews.