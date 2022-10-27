Je suis à vous tout de suite

Not Available

Charming thirty-year-old Hanna Belkacem has inherited the gene from her parents: she is unable to say no. And as she is the Director of Human resources of a big firm such infirmity is not without its problems, particularly when she has to fire someone. The only solution she has found to be forgiven is to... get laid with the men she lays off! One day, not wanting to upset someone as she is wont to, she finds herself in a very embarrassing situation: she is mistaken for a former school-friend of a hospital doctor mourning his mother. She of course goes to bed with him. As a result, Dr. Paul Martin falls in love with her while mistaking her once again... for a prostitute this time!