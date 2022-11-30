Jean Butler's Irish Dance Masterclass

Not Available

Jean Butler knows Irish dance. As the original star of Riverdance, she took Irish dancing to a new level showing just how exciting it can be. Suitable for those just beginning to explore Irish dance to the more accomplished dancer, Jean Butler's Irish Dance is a series of techniques and exercises created by Jean herself. Now you can dance with Jean at home or in the classroom as she shares the methods she developed over the years and honed through endless hours of practice. Using the special menu features you can even create and program your own personal routines. Unique to the DVD is a stunning new dance performance, entitled Blue by Jean Butler, an explosive group jam session to the music of U2, and a behind-the-scenes look at one of Jean's Workshops. Jean takes a holistic view of dancing and stresses the importance of looking after body and mind. Dance with Jean and enjoy becoming the best dancer you can be.