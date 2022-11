Not Available

About Jean Claude Gauthier, a man who had lived 24 of his 49 years in prison and on the streets of Paris. In early 2000 Jean Claude met Swedish filmmaker and cinematographer Adam Nilsson, over time they became close friends and gradually Jean Claude began to talk about the parts his life which he couldn't forget, of his wife, his children, his marriage, his job as a model and florist, the bank robberies, the prison sentences and the feeling of losing everything that you love.