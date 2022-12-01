Not Available

Jean Dularge is an experimental historiography project by Acadian artist Rémi Belliveau, in which historical fiction is performed and inserted into the fragmentary and little-known history of rock in Acadian communities in New Brunswick. Anchored in several years of research and collection of artifacts, the story that emerges seeks to validate the hybrid and shifting nature of seniority by claiming its right not to identify with either of the dominant musical cultures of Eastern Canada, either Anglo-Maritimer or Franco-Quebecois.