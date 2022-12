Not Available

On the dawn of June 25th, 2020, The Walt Disney Corporation announced that Splash Mountain in both Disneyland and WDW would be rethemed to The Princess and The Frog and that the ride will be introduced into a larger renovation project to expand New Orleans Square. Pirate Jean Lafitte meditates this change by metaphysically inhabiting the POV of theme park guests, experiencing Splash Mountain, Pirates of The Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion simultaneously.