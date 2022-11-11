Jean-Michel Jarre: A Journey Through Electronic Music

Not Available

Jean-Michel Jarre is one of the pioneers of electronic music. He is a composer, performer, songwriter, and producer whose pioneering approach to electronic music and live performance has influenced a generation. The emergence of the album "E-Project"is album is the focus of the documentary "A Journey Into Sound" by Birgit Herdlitschke. The film also airs the secret of success of Jean-Michel Jarre. With material from private and public archives, the film looks back on his youth, the first experiments with electronic music and his relationship with his famous father Maurice Jarre (composer of soundtrack for "Lawrence of Arabia", "Doctor Zhivago").