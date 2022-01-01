Jean Michel Jarre at the Pyramids

Not Available

The Twelve Dreams Of The Sun was a concert held by musician Jean Michel Jarre on the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt starting on December 31, 1999 and carrying overnight to January 1, 2000. It was attended by 120,000 people. The concert consisted of two parts, the Main Concert and a Sunrise Concert. The concert cost approximately $9,500,000 and it originated when Jean-Michel Jarre was contacted by the Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak with a special project to celebrate the dawn of the new Millennium at the foot of the only remaining monument of the original 7 Wonders of the World - the Great Pyramids. Jarre's team had developed giant projections to be displayed on the faces of the Great Pyramids, however a heavy cloud of fog made the pyramids almost invisible, so most of the projections were discarded. Parts of the concert were broadcast live on TV stations around the world.