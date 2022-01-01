Jean-Michel Jarre: Paris La Défense

Not Available

Paris La Defense - Une Ville En Concert was a concert held by musician Jean Michel Jarre on the district of La Défense in Paris on Bastille Day, July 14, 1990. About 2.5 million people standing in front of the pyramidical stage all the way down to the Arc de Triomphe witnessed this event, setting a new Guinness Book of Records entry for Jarre. The concert was funded by Mairie De Paris, Ministry of Culture and a small cluster of high-profile Parisian business concerns. Later, a concert video as well as a photobook of the event were released. The show featured new tracks from the Waiting for Cousteau album, and vast grotesque marionettes created by Trinidadian Peter Minshall.