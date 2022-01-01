Jean Michel Jarre Water For Life

Not Available

"Water for Life" was a concert given by French electronic musician Jean Michel Jarre on the night of December 16, 2006 amidst the dunes of the Sahara desert at Merzouga, Morocco. The concert was held under the auspice of UNESCO as 2006 had been designated the International Year of Deserts and Desertification by the United Nations General Assembly. The concert was an end of an era in a way, due to the fact that this was the last time Jarre performed live with the simplified keyboards and synths he'd been using from the Aero concerts onwards. After this live event, Jarre began to re-integrate the original synthesizers from the Oxygene era into his latest shows, such as the Oxygene tours and the "In-Doors" arena concerts.