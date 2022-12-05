Jean Nouvel - Aesthetics of Wonder

Not Available

Jean Nouvel is one of the most innovative and unconventional architects of our time. He owes his fame to projects such as the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, the Opera House in Lyon, the Cartier Foundation Headquarters, as well as his spectacular design of the Tokyo opera and the boldness of his "Endless Tower". This film casts a fresh, explicit glance at the scope of this architect and his work as Nouvel explains what architecture means to him with footage from ten of his most recent creations. It is the portrait of a man who steadily confronts the world, and moulds it according to his own philosophy.