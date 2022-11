Not Available

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, among the most thoughtful, innovative, and rebellious architects of his generation, reflects on his work past and present. We see a master in action in exclusive footage at the various stages off his process--conceptualizing, sketching, and even deciding the color of the stones to be used in the galleries of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. This is a meditative and rare portrait of one of the giants of contemporary architecture and design.