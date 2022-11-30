Jean Paul Gaultier travaille

Not Available

Jean-Paul Gaultier's job is not to make a show or a perfume, nor to speak to the media or to present shows on MTV, it is to make clothes. He draws them, but above all, he creates them by draping them, by building them on the body of a cabin mannequin. Gaultier recreates in front of the camera twelve of his most emblematic creations. The dresses appear before our eyes and we follow the thought of Jean-Paul Gaultier walking between ideas and matter. The work of Gaultier, told by himself, as a lasting creative testament.