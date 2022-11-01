Not Available

Vishu and Ramu are a pair of Indian twins living in America with their father, Rajamani. When Madhumita (Aishwarya Rai) and her brother come to America to get medical treatment for their ailing grandmother, Vishu and Ramu end up meeting them at the airport. Vishu falls in love with Madhumita, and the couple has everyone's blessing, except for Rajamani, who is estranged from his own twin brother. He only wants his sons to marry twin sisters, so Madhumita pretends to have a twin in order to please him. As Madhumita puts on a charade by creating Vaishnavi, all goes well, until Ramu falls in love with Vaishnavi. Now the truth must come out, before Madhumita has to marry both of Rajamani's twin sons.