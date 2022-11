Not Available

I was one of many. I was one of everyone. And many were me. Croation animator Petra Zlonoga, who charmed us with the wonderful Dota (LIFF 2017), has created another disarmingly elegant Animator. A soulful journey of self-discovery, with a graceful and elemental spirit of creation, her new film is a twinkling, cosmological study, teeming with life and delicacy.