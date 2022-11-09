Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral

Trish Jenner is now a mother of a teenage son named Darry, named after the brother she lost 23 years ago. Trish has a recurring nightmare where her son suffers the same fate as her brother did, killed by the Creeper. Determined to prevent this from happening, Trish, who is now a rich and powerful woman, sets out on a final quest with Jack Taggart Sr. and Jr. to end the Creeper's reign of terror once and for all.
|Gina Philips
|Trish Jenner
|Meg Foster
|Gaylen Brandon
|Jonathan Breck
|The Creeper
|Ray Wise
|Jack Taggart Sr.
|Luke Edwards
|Jack Taggart Jr.
|Brandon Mychal Smith
|Sgt. David Tubbs
