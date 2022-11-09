Not Available

Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Scoundrel Media

Trish Jenner is now a mother of a teenage son named Darry, named after the brother she lost 23 years ago. Trish has a recurring nightmare where her son suffers the same fate as her brother did, killed by the Creeper. Determined to prevent this from happening, Trish, who is now a rich and powerful woman, sets out on a final quest with Jack Taggart Sr. and Jr. to end the Creeper's reign of terror once and for all.

Cast

Gina PhilipsTrish Jenner
Meg FosterGaylen Brandon
Jonathan BreckThe Creeper
Ray WiseJack Taggart Sr.
Luke EdwardsJack Taggart Jr.
Brandon Mychal SmithSgt. David Tubbs

