Not Available

Homeless and orphan Karan works as a dreaded gangster for Gajraj Choudhary in return for a fee. Gajraj heads a vast criminal empire consisting of ammunition, illicit alcohol and drugs smuggling. When Karan goes to kill a man, Prof. Sidhant Sharma, he falls in love with his daughter Kajal. When he finds that Kajal is not showing him attention he decides to follow her until she eventually begins to love him wholeheartedly. Kajal convinces Karan to give up his criminal ways which he does but the couple's romantic relationship goes over board when Kajal's childhood friend Rajnath alias Raju returns form the U.S.A and asks her dad for her hand in marriage.