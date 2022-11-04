Jeete Hain Shaan Se

Not Available

Johny, Govinda, and Iqbal Ali are three close friends who live in a small community in Bombay. The threesome get together to help each other and other needy people in the community, and hence get in the bad books of a local gangster who calls himself DK. Tragedy strikes Govinda, when his mom passes away. At the time of the funeral, Govinda is re-united with his dad, Advocate Verma, who has been missing for years. Then a police inspector gets Johny to meet his biological mother, Mary. The three friends rejoice over this good fortune. Then Johny finds out that Advocate Verma was behind the atrocities that were inflicted on his mom years ago, and he goes there to confront Verma, only to come against an enraged Govinda, who cannot believe his father is capable of committing any atrocities against anyone. It is now up to Iqbal to find a solution to end the enmity between Govinda and Johny, before DK takes advantage of this situation.