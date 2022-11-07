Jeevan Mukti

Not Available

Kailash Sharma is found guilty of sexually molesting Shanno and killing Dheeraj Kumar Verma, and sentenced to be hanged by the Jammu & Kashmir Sessions Court. After his appeals at both High and Supreme Courts fail, he asks his wife, Seema, to take their daughter, Pinky, and re-locate elsewhere. Seema and Pinky re-locate to Bombay where she takes up sewing to make a living. She befriends their neighbor, Ratan, and both get married. 14 years later Pinky has grown up and has a boyfriend, Vikram, who she wants to marry. Meanwhile, Kailash, who is still alive as his sentence was changed to life imprisonment, arrives in Bombay to look for his family. After sometime he does find them but decides not to interfere in their lives as they appear to be happy. But when Seema finds out she goes to meet him secretly - a visit that will set off a chain of events that will end up drastically changing their lives forever.