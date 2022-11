Not Available

By Jeeves is the musical comedy by Alan Ayckbourn and Andrew Lloyd Webber based on the characters P.G. Wadehouse. An adventure of the hapless Bertie Wooster (plyed by John Scherer), a young gentleman about town with a penchant for getting himself into personal difficulties, particularly with women. It is inevitable left to his unflappable manservat Jeeves (played by Martin Jarvis) to provide tidy and elegant rescues