Jeff Beck : Live in Tokyo

Jeff Beck is undeniably one of the world's greatest guitar players. Technically brilliant, he is renowned for pushing musical boundaries and has excelled across many different genres from rock and jazz to pop and blues. "Live In Tokyo" was filmed at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on April 9th, 2014. These Japanese dates were the first to feature Beck's new backing band of Jonathan Joseph (drums), Nicolas Meier(guitars) and Rhonda Smith (bass) and the set list includes some material from his new, as yet unreleased, studio album.