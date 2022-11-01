Jeff Beck: Performing This Week... Live at Ronnie Scott's

Not Available

Jeff Beck played 5 night at Ronnie Scott's Club in Soho, London with special guests - this is a record of those nights. 1. Beck's Bolero 2. Eternity's Breath 3. Stratus 4. Cause We've Ended As Lovers 5. Behind The Veil 6. You Never Know 7. Nadia 8. Blast From The East 9. Led Boots 10. Angel (Footsteps) 11. People Get Ready - with JOSS STONE 12. Scatterbrain 13. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat / Brush With The Blues 14. Space Boogie 15. Blanket - with IMOGEN HEAP 16. Big Block 17. A Day In The Life 18. Little Brown Bird - with ERIC CLAPTON 19. You Need Love - with ERIC CLAPTON 20. Rollin' And Tumblin' - with IMOGEN HEAP 21. Where Were You