The ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham, taped his second Netflix special in his hometown of Dallas, TX in the American Airlines Center. He returns with his normal cast of characters including Walter, Bubba J, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and one of his newest additions Larry, a high strung, chain-smoking, on-again, off-again personal adviser to the President.