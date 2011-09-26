Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos

2011

Jeff Dunham is back in his much-anticipated fourth concert event, with all-new material and unparalleled comedy that surpasses his record-breaking specials Arguing with Myself, Spark of Insanity, and A Very Special Christmas Special. All the favorites are here: Walter, the grumpy retiree; furry and manic Peanut; Jose Jalapeño, the spicy pepper from south of the border; plus bumbling skeletal Achmed the Dead Terrorist. Dunham is also joined by two never-before-seen characters certain to unleash their own unique havoc on stage.