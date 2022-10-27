Jeff Dunham: Spark of Insanity

Combining his amazing talent and his unorthodox sense of humor, Jeff Dunham returns, yet again, with a hilarious stand-up comedy and ventriloquist performance. Starting off with the infamously known Walter, scrutinizing every bit of today's American society. Followed by two new characters, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, who continuously threatens the crowd with Silence and Death, and Melvin the Superhero.
|Jeff Dunham
|Himself / Walter / Achmed the Dead Terrorist / Melvin the Superhero Guy / Peanut / José Jalapeño on a Stick
|Paige Dunham
|Herself
View Full Cast >