Not Available

Jeff Dunham: Spark of Insanity

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Combining his amazing talent and his unorthodox sense of humor, Jeff Dunham returns, yet again, with a hilarious stand-up comedy and ventriloquist performance. Starting off with the infamously known Walter, scrutinizing every bit of today's American society. Followed by two new characters, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, who continuously threatens the crowd with Silence and Death, and Melvin the Superhero.

Cast

Jeff DunhamHimself / Walter / Achmed the Dead Terrorist / Melvin the Superhero Guy / Peanut / José Jalapeño on a Stick
Paige DunhamHerself

