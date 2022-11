1998

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy shot to national fame with his hilarious stand-up routine, "You Know You're a Redneck If ..." Part outrageous humor, part social commentary, Foxworthy's redneck routines are spot-on send-ups of American Southern culture. In "Totally Committed," originally aired as an HBO special, the comedian gamely tackles the subjects of baldness, marriage, commemorative plates and more.