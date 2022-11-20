Jeff Foxworthy's Comedy Classics

Not Available

This special tribute traces the roots of this truly American art form, from the storytelling of Will Rogers and the heyday of the Grand Ole Opry, where colorful comic characters like Grandpa Jones, Minnie Pearl and Rod Brassfield became famous household names, to comedy legend Andy Griffith sharing priceless clips and memories from his days as a young stand-up comic and decade-long run on The Andy Griffith Show, to Bill Engvall ("Here's Your Sign"), helping Foxworthy introduce us to some of the funniest comics working today. Featuring classic and contemporary clips from Don Knotts, Jim Varney, Jerry Clower, Junior Samples, Brother Dave Gardner, Gary Mule Deer, Etta May, Steve McGrew, Larry The Cable Guy and many more.