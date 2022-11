2005

Jeff McBride is a magician, a master of the arts of deception, and a follower of a spiritual path based on a form of magic. As a teenager, he was already appearing on national TV and has since become world renowned among lovers of magic and illusion. He is equally adept at gracing a stage in Las Vegas or Paris, performing a card trick under your nose, and teaching a master class to already accomplished conjurers. He says that real magic is a path to sacred reality.