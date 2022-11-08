Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of the War of the Worlds - The New Generation: Alive on Stage!

Not Available

In 1978 Jeff Wayne composed and produced one of the most ground-breaking and bestselling musical works of all time. In 2006 Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds took to the stage with audiences and critics hailing it as one of the most innovative combinations of music, technology and live performance. Now in 2013 The New Generation production is launched . With an all-star cast including Liam Neeson, Marti Pellow, Jason Donovan, Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson, Jetblack's Will Stapleton and Wicked's Kerry Ellis, plus stunning new 3D holography and a 3-ton 35ft Martian Fighting Machine, it's truly a musical multi-media extravaganza. Filmed Live at London's O2 Arena, Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds is a show not to be missed!