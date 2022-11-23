Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert, '83

Not Available

The fantastic voyage of Jefferson Starship is without equal in American rock history. Rising from the remains of the legendary Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship combined the best of the classic Airplane sound with refined elements of contemporary high-energy rock. In this collector's video, charter Airplane members Grace Slick and Paul Kantner join powerful co-lead singer Mickey Thomas, guitar virtuoso Craig Chaquico, Peter Sears, Donny Baldwin and Quicksilver's David Freiberg in a rousing rendition of Airplane and Jefferson Starship greatest hits.