Jeffrey Dahmer: Confessions Of A Serial Killer

In February 1994, NBC's Stone Phillips met serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for his only network television interview. He traveled to the prison with Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel, and his step-mother, Shari. An innocent Midwestern boy and a withdrawn and peculiar teen, Jeffrey Dahmer lived a ghastly double life as an adult, ultimately becoming known as one of the most notorious and grotesque serial killers in America. Dahmer killed 17 young men, and even turned to cannibalism. Through an exclusive interview with Dahmer, as well as with his mother and father, this program takes an extended look inside the mind of a serial killer.