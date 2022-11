Not Available

Gerak Kilat tells the adventures of Jefri Zain a secret agent who uncovers the secrets of Commander Jeaman who founded the Russian Spy. Jefri Zain has visual proofs of their illegal activities in the pictures he has taken. Komander Jaeman came to know of Jefri Zain's move and is struggling to find a way to outwit Jefri Zain. Who will end up being on top?