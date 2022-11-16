Jejak Darah

Not Available

Jessica, a student, is a friend of Mischa and her boyfriend, Reno. Unknown to them, Mischa is pregnant. Then, Mischa asks Jessica to drop her at a clinic without telling her the reason. She disappears without a word and is later found dead mysteriously. Five years after the incident, Jessica begins to see and feel peculiar things. She feels a spirit full of rage that seems to demand something from her. Then she sees the spirit of a little boy trying to show her something. Soon, all the clues lead to the abortion clinic that Mischa went to.