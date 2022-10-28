Not Available

Jejak Warriors tells the inspirational story of a young teenager’s (Wan Raja) journey to meet his favourite football team, The Red Warriors. Wan Raja’s father was The Red Warriors’ number one fan until an incident changed his family’s life forever. Following his unexpected death, Wan Raja sets out to realise his father’s unfulfilled dream which is to get all the players’ autographs. Along his journey from Johor Bahru to Kota Bahru to meet the team, he encounters various trials and tribulations but giving up is never an option.