Sandip Ray's next where 4 ghost stories are spun together in a comical twist surrounding unusual events.The film is a collection of four short films based on four Bengali short stories- Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay's - Bhut Bhabishyat, Satyajit Ray's- Brown Saheber Bari, Anath Babur Bhoy and Lucknow-er Duel.