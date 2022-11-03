Jekyll & Hyde - The Musical

Not Available

Baywatch alum David Hasselhoff stars in the dual title roles of Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical, Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse's version of Robert Louis Stevenson's gothic horror classic. The story of the brilliant scientist who uncovers the good and evil aspects of the human heart was a pay-per-view event on the Broadway Television Network, filmed on stage before a live audience. If that audience had seen a lot of Broadway shows, they probably didn't see much they hadn't seen before, but its familiar plot and accessible pop score give Jekyll and Hyde a certain appeal, especially for musical novices.