Jembatan Pensil

Inal, Nia, Aska, Yanti, Attar, and Ondeng struggled to get education in a free school built by the teacher. Inal, who is blind and Ondeng, who has “backwardness”, have to go through winding journeys to and from school. Ondeng's ability to draw sketches makes him always "record" everything he is passionate about: his father's life as a fisherman and the fragile bridge that his friends always walk on. His goal: to build the bridge. When that fragile bridge collapsed while they were crossing, it didn't discourage them. Ondeng's thoughts that always remember his father and his fear of being abandoned by his father made Ondeng out of control and did not realize the dangers of taking his own boat to the sea.