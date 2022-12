Not Available

Rising comedy star and author of 'The Other Mother' Jen Brister performs her critically acclaimed show. As seen on Live at the Apollo (BBC2), Frankie Boyles's New World Order (BBC2), Sara Pascoe's Comedy Lectures (Dave) and Hypothetical (Dave), Jen uses her hilarious ranting to rail against period poverty, the perimenopause and why her Mum needs to get out of her bloody house now.