Not Available

The Dutch declare unilaterally that they are not longer bound by the Renville Treaty, and to stop the ceasefire. On December 19, 1948, Army Commander General Spoor Noord Simons leads military aggression II to attack Yogyakarta, the capital of the Republic of Indonesia at the time. The Dutch arrested Soekarno-Hatta and exiled them to the island of Bangka. General Soedirman who suffered from tuberculosis leads the guerrilla war for seven months against the Dutch.