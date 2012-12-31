2012

A man named Jake Weaver stumbles across an old Jailakung board which he played around with not knowing it would open up the gates of hell. A demonic force latches onto him and takes over his mind slowly, making the good part of him rot away. Almost like a possession by a demon. Only this demon called itself Jengo Hooper. Expect some seriously mentally disturbing scenes, car chases, hot women, explosions, decapitated body parts and cannibalism.