Satan cracked the heart rate lock and got the global population data cloud library. His Ark plan can continue, and 4 billion lives are at stake! However, another algorithmic formula prevents Satan, the data cloud library has been encrypted, and the method of cracking the algorithm is actually on the test paper of the North Austrian unified examination. After waking up, Ah J decided to take the test and grab the algorithm before Satan. No one thought that Ah J was diagnosed with digital allergies because he had been in a coma for too long, and could no longer touch anything related to mathematics. The Ark plan is still going on, and Satan is approaching. Can J defeat the demons and recover the already unbalanced scales? (via mydramalist)