The search and rescue team found Chen Shen, who was imprisoned on the spaceship by Satan, and took him back to Earth. Chen Shen, who returned to Earth, quickly launched his revenge plan with a special group. Ah J and Satan were successively taken to prison for mental illness. Can Ah J and Satan, who were severely beaten, survive the disaster? What did Ah J say in Satan’s ear? Is Chen Shen’s revenge plan really fulfilled?