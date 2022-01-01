Jennifer 8

A big city cop from LA moves to a small town police force and immediately finds himself investigating a murder. Using theories rejected by his colleagues, the cop, John Berlin, meets a young blind woman named Helena, who he is attracted to. Meanwhile, a serial killer is on the loose and only John knows it.
|Andy Garcia
|Sgt. John Berlin
|Lance Henriksen
|Sgt. Freddy Ross
|Uma Thurman
|Helena Robertson
|Graham Beckel
|John Taylor
|Kathy Baker
|Margie Ross
|Kevin Conway
|Chief Citrine
