1992

Jennifer 8

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 5th, 1992

Studio

Paramount

A big city cop from LA moves to a small town police force and immediately finds himself investigating a murder. Using theories rejected by his colleagues, the cop, John Berlin, meets a young blind woman named Helena, who he is attracted to. Meanwhile, a serial killer is on the loose and only John knows it.

Cast

Andy GarciaSgt. John Berlin
Lance HenriksenSgt. Freddy Ross
Uma ThurmanHelena Robertson
Graham BeckelJohn Taylor
Kathy BakerMargie Ross
Kevin ConwayChief Citrine

