Not Available

Jennifer Ellison’s FAT BLASTER workout is THE weight loss DVD of the year! The former glamour model has gone from ‘hippo mama’ (Jennifer’s words!) to bikini babe – after blasting off an astonishing FIVE stone in weight. Jennifer who piled on the pounds with her first baby has dropped 6 DRESS SIZES – and now she’s sharing the secrets of her incredible transformation in this workout DVD. Follow Jen’s 5-step workout: The FAT BLASTER Workout helps shift the fat in three stages – just like Jennifer herself has, moving up in intensity from TONE BLASTER – a fat busting routine based on weights and short sharp sprints, up to BOX BLASTER – a faster-paced fat burning workout inspired by boxing to POWER BLASTER – which zaps fat with power jumps and squats for those last difficult to shift few pounds. There’s also a workout just for wobbly tums, BELLY BLASTER. The DVD is co-presented by the celebrity trainer Elia Siaperas, behind Hannah Waterman and Clare Nasir’s hit fitness DVDs.