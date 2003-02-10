Jennifer Lopez - Let's Get Loud

2003

"Let's Get Loud" was Jennifer Lopez' NBC Specal, which premiered on November 20, 2002 and was recorded over 2 nights in Puerto Rico in the fall of 2001. These two shows were Jennifer's first-ever headlining concert appearances. This program is over 100 minutes long and includes four songs that didn't air on the NBC Special. DVD special features include Welcome to Puerto Rico, digital mastering, 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound, PCM Stereo, interactive menus. With over 15 million albums sold worldwide, and the popularity of J-Lo as an actress, singer and designer growing every day, this live concert recording shows off all her talents as a vocalist and dancer. Recorded over two nights in Puerto Rico, and premiered on NBC in November 2002 to record-breaking ratings figures, this sensational performance features a variety of Spanish and English language songs. The selection includes: "Love Don't Cost A Thing," "If You Had My Love," "I'm Real," "Plenarriqueña" and many more!