Jennifer on My Mind

1971

Marcus (Michael Brandon), a nice, rich, Jewish boy from New York, meets and falls in love with Jennifer (Tippy Walker), a girl from Oyster Bay, while they are both in Venice. He follows her to her home on Long Island and ultimately to the top of a high-rise on the New Jersey Palisades, where begins a romantic reminiscence in extended flashbacks, that ultimately leads to tragedy. Noel Black ("Pretty Poison") directed the film, and Erich Segal ("Love Story") wrote it. Robert De Niro has a small role as a gypsy cab driver.