Rocco is a high-priced gigolo; Jenteal, a high-priced call girl. They meet in the service of a wealthy couple--the same couple. When Rocco leaves, the couple report an expensive necklace missing. He's been framed. . . and the only one who can prove it is Jenteal. But she's back on the road, off to her next john. Can Rocco find Jenteal before the authorities find him?